Rep. Terri Sewell defends her support of Keystone Pipeline

A string of town hall meetings brought Representative Terri Sewell to Bessemer.

She stopped by the Bessemer Public Library to talk to community members about current legislative issues.

It was also a time for residents in district seven to voice concerns.

Congresswoman Sewell also talked about reasons for her recent controversial vote in favor of the keystone pipeline. Many fellow democrats oppose it. But she says she had local companies in mind when casting her vote.

'"It's about jobs. I supported Keystone pipeline several times last congress, I felt like it was important for me to continue to be supportive of it. It's about jobs, US Steele in Fairfield Alabama is a tubular operation and they will benefit greatly,” Sewell said.

Sewell also notes the state department did a study on the issue. She says the study found the effects of the pipeline on the environment were negligible.

