Fri-diddly-day!

JEH JEH LIVE- BrickFair is tomorrow and Sunday from 11am until 4pm at BJCC East Hall. It includes over 58,000 square feet of LEGO models, displays and winding trains sprawled out. BrickFair brings together adult fans of LEGO from across the USA and a few other countries to show off their projects, great and small, and to share their passion for LEGO - the most awesome toy - ever. LEGO fan festivals like BrickFair are great fun for the whole family! Vendors will offer all things LEGO, including shirts, hats, minifigures, custom-molded weapons, unique models, keychains and... really... everything you never imagined. Admission is $10 at the door and free for kids age three and under. You can roam BrickFair at your own pace but definitely plan to spend at least 90 minutes. For more information, visit http://www.brickfair.com/.

BBJ- Mike talked with Bryan Davis from the Birmingham Business Journal about local business headlines. They discussed transportation funding system, 2015 city projects, and our Birmingham companies that are going public. For more on these and other business stories, visitwww.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

VINTAGE TOY SHOW- The FX Vintage Toy Roadshow comes to town! These renowned toy experts will be at the Hyatt Place-Birmingham/Hoover to appraise and buy local residents' toys. The Toy Roadshow experts will be looking for every collectible toy imaginable from vintage antique dolls, cars and trucks to GI Joe action figures and vintage Barbie dolls; from Beatles memorabilia to Hot Wheels cars; from cast iron banks to Rock Em Sock Em Robots. "These shows have been unbelievably successful," says Mark Leinberger, General Manager of the Toy Roadshow. "This is a great opportunity for the folks in the Birmingham area to clean out their closets and attics and discover what toy treasures may be hiding there. The Roadshow won't be selling toys at this event but appraisals of toys are always free with no obligation, although residents often sell their toys when they find out just how much they're worth. A mere cleaning of the house can possibly bring hundreds of dollars to someone with the right item! The show runs today through Monday from 10am until 6pm each day at the Hyatt Place - 2980 John Hawkins Parkway. For more information, visit http://fxvintagetoyroadshow.com.

BEST IN BUZZ- Hollywood Publicist Jaime Sullivan joined us with the latest scoop on some of our favorite celebrities. Today she discussed the trend of some of the world's biggest musical stars taking up residency in Las Vegas rather than heading out on the road on tour. Celine Dion did it for years. Most recently Britney Spears did it, Jennifer Lopez signed on recently to do it, and this week Mariah Carey announced she will do it, too! And she discussed Hollywood pregnancies and reveals the mystery if they are the pregnant or not when it comes to Jessica Biel/Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé/Jay-Z. Jaime is also the star of her own reality show - Jersey Belle. From that she created her daily Cawfeetawks on Facebook. And you can meet her this weekend! Her Keurig "Say Hello" Cawfeetawk Event is at Dyron's Low Country Boil on Sunday from 11am until 2pm.

ZOO CREW- Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a kookaburra. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDIAN- Widely known as the star of numerous stand-up comedy tours including the highly lauded “Royal Comedy Tour” playing huge theatres at home and abroad and headlining special engagements at the nation's hottest comedy clubs, Don “D.C.” Curry's talents are far more than meets the eye at a single glance. At second glance you'll see him co-starring in major studio pictures or taking the duties of leading man in indie feature films. Look again and you'll see him touring the country as the lead in a hit stage play or serving as the front man of his own R&B and Blues band. Take yet another glimpse and you'll hear him shining as a skilled voice-over artist on hit TV shows like Boondocks. Bottom line, DC Curry is a very versatile, and extremely funny man. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Comedy Club Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit stardome.com.

