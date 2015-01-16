Don "DC" Curry in the house!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Waking up to below freezing temperatures. Mickey will tell us when it's going to warm up,

FOX News political analyst, Juan Williams, is speaking in Tuscaloosa tonight. He'll join us at 7:10 a.m. by phone to discuss the latest issues.

Auto body shops are telling us they are just NOW catching up on damage repairs from last year's winter storm,

Belgium officials crack down on terrorists planning an attack,

Controversy surrounding Muslim prayer at Duke University,

An expert on vintage toys shows you some creative vintage toys. It's part of the Vintage Toy Roadshow. Join us to find out how to get your toys appraised!

Jeh Jeh heads out to the Lego show to check out all the fun!

Comedian Don "DC" Curry joins us in the studio with a few laughs!

And in business headlines, what's the future for the Birmingham transit system?

All that, plus Mike Dubberly's Dub's Dubs at 6:50 a.m.

Please join us from 4:30 - 9 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly