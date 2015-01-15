EXCLUSIVE: Northport dog owner wants answers after Dachshund was shot to death

A Northport family is wanting answers after their little dog was found shot and left for dead.

To some families, a dog is more than just a dog.

"He was a Christmas gift for our daughter when she was 9 months old,” Beth Dunn said.

Frankie, a two-and-a-half-year-old little black-brown Dachshund, was family.

"He's just been a joy. He's a wonderful dog,” Dunn, Frankie's owner, said.

But on Sunday, his family says Frankie followed a family member's car down their driveway onto Gray Drive in Northport.

Two days later, the family found Frankie dead on the side of the road, shot multiple times.

"A little bit of disbelief. I mean, you don't expect your dog to come home and you have to bury, he was shot five times,” Dunn said. “I think it would be a little bit easier to take if he might have been ran over."

The Dunn family is heartbroken and has many unanswered questions.

"I'm just mentally drained from just trying to ask questions. In my mind playing out, why did they do this, the scenarios,” Dunn said. “Most people might feel this way. They should feel this way, it feels like you've lost a child. And you have no answers, you want that closure."

It's now a criminal investigation. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office is trying to track down leads in the case. Dunn says she just wants to know what really happened to her Frankie.

"To me there's no reason that would be good enough to explain why you would shoot a 10 pound weenie dog five times," Dunn said.

Dunn would like to thank the community for all the support.

If someone is arrested, they could face an animal cruelty charge, which is felony in Alabama. Anyone with information is asked to call Tuscaloosa County Crimestoppers at 205-752-7867 or submit a tip using the sheriff's office mobile app.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.