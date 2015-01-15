UAB, advocates offer healthcare enrollment help as February 15 deadline looms





The Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 126,000 Alabamians chose their insurance plans as of January 9.





The enrollment period ends February 15 and 2015 is the first year that residents must provide proof of qualifying insurance when filing taxes. If not, residents can be penalized for each full month without insurance.





Trinity Medical Center and the Dannon Project will host an enrollment fair Tuesday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 10 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the TMC lobby. Parking will be validated. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 205-592-1496 before February 15.





The Dannon Project and several partners are hosting an enrollment fair on Wednesday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Birmingham Recreation Center, located 3501 28th Street North.





UAB Medicine will host an enrollment fair on February 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of Kirklin Clinic, located at 2000 6th Avenue South.





Gadsden Regional Medical Center is offering assistance. Just call 256-494-4109 to set up an appointment.





Enroll Alabama is providing free, one-on-one help by appointment. Navigators are available in the following cities:





Anniston

Jeff Nelson enrollanniston@gmail.com (205) 305-6506





Auburn

Hannah Duncan enrollauburn@gmail.com (205) 307-8400





Birmingham

? Main Line enrollalabama@aidsalabama.org (844) 248-7698 (Toll-Free)





Dothan

Will Francis enrolldothan@gmail.com (205) 382-0282





Huntsville









Mobile

Porsche Blount enrollmobile@gmail.com (205) 354-5189





Montgomery

Monette "Mo" Harrison enrollmontgomery@gmail.com (334) 207-3044





Selma

Lawanda Richardson enrollselma@gmail.com (205) 381-6799

