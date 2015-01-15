UAB, advocates offer healthcare enrollment help as February 15 d - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UAB, advocates offer healthcare enrollment help as February 15 deadline looms

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The deadline to enroll in the federal healthcare marketplace is less than a month away and advocates are offering help to those who still need to make their choices.

The Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 126,000 Alabamians chose their insurance plans as of January 9.

The enrollment period ends February 15 and 2015 is the first year that residents must provide proof of qualifying insurance when filing taxes. If not, residents can be penalized for each full month without insurance.

Trinity Medical Center and the Dannon Project will host an enrollment fair Tuesday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 10 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the TMC lobby. Parking will be validated. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 205-592-1496 before February 15.

The Dannon Project and several partners are hosting an enrollment fair on Wednesday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Birmingham Recreation Center, located 3501 28th Street North.

UAB Medicine will host an enrollment fair on February 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of Kirklin Clinic, located at 2000 6th Avenue South.

Gadsden Regional Medical Center is offering assistance. Just call 256-494-4109 to set up an appointment.

Enroll Alabama is providing free, one-on-one help by appointment. Navigators are available in the following cities:

Anniston

Jeff Nelson

enrollanniston@gmail.com

(205) 305-6506


Auburn

Hannah Duncan

enrollauburn@gmail.com

(205) 307-8400


Birmingham

Main Line

enrollalabama@aidsalabama.org

(844) 248-7698 (Toll-Free)


Dothan

Will Francis

enrolldothan@gmail.com

(205) 382-0282


Huntsville

Traniesa "TC" Caldwell

enrollhuntsville@gmail.com

(256) 432-7494


Mobile

Porsche Blount

enrollmobile@gmail.com

(205) 354-5189


Montgomery

Monette "Mo" Harrison

enrollmontgomery@gmail.com

(334) 207-3044


Selma

Lawanda Richardson

enrollselma@gmail.com

(205) 381-6799

