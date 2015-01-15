Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

It's cold out there!

A little sleet, a little snow, a little worry? Is this cold blast something to worry about? FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice has the forecast and we'll have a live report from one of the coldest spots in our area.

No Confidence!

As expected, the UAB Faculty Senate has approved a “no confidence” resolution concerning President Dr. Ray Watts. Now the question is what does this mean for UAB? We'll check it out.

Bessemer Mausoleum

Investigators in Bessemer are working to find out who vandalized the Memorial Mounds Mausoleum where caskets were left open, exposing human bones. We'll have the latest on that investigation.

