Tips on filling out the FAFSA

?

Filling out the FAFSA: It sounds intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Parents don't need to bite their nails at the thought of filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Form, or FAFSA.

The FAFSA website is easy to navigate and there is even a button to help you transport your tax information from the IRS right to your FAFSA form.

Copyright 2015 WBRC . All rights reserved.