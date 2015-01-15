Just a second, guys.

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham. Get ready to dance til you drop. The Alabama Dance Festival has events all over town this week! Rosemary Johnson tells us about the dance festival. Kyle Abraham and his contemporary dance company Abraham.In.Motion - or A.I.M. - is the guest company-in-residence for the 2015 Alabama Dance Festival. Residency activities and performances will take place in three pivotal communities in the civil rights movement - Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham - to stimulate community conversations about the civil rights movement through Kyle's all-new collection of dance works, When the Wolves Came In. When the Wolves Came In consists of several new works that explore the historical legacy of two totemic triumphs in the international history of civil rights: the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 20th anniversary of the abolishment of apartheid in South Africa. The works take their inspiration from Max Roach's iconic 1960 protest album We Insist: Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite, which celebrated the centennial of the Emancipation Proclamation and shed a powerful light on the growing civil rights movements in South Africa and the U.S. The premier took place on September 25, 2014 at New York Live Arts. Immediately after the presentation of When the Wolves Came In, everyone, including choreographer, cast, and the audience, will take part in a powerful yet relaxed conversation about the many issues brought up by the work. This community forum is the residency centerpiece tailored for each city, celebrating the theme of “Freedom: our presence, momentum, and impulse.” For tickets, call 205.726.2853, purchase online at alabamadancefestival.org. or at the door.

ANTI-BULLYING- Desaree Jackson, the assistant principal at Thompson Middle asked if the school system could do a system wide Anti-Bullying/Unity Day around Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The school system decided to have the first Alabaster City Schools' Anti-Bullying Day on Friday, January 16. Every school in the district will participate. Each school will have lessons, activities, or events to promote anti-bullying. The middle school is taking a school wide field trip to Amstar Cinema to see the movie Bully. Bully is a documentary that was shot in a middle school and shows the real life situations students face every day. School leaders want to empower the students to stand up to bullying and to speak up! Alabaster uses Anonymous Alerts in its system. Anonymous Alerts allows parents, students, and community member to send the school principal and school resource officer an anonymous text or email to alert them of school concerns. For example, if a student sees another student being bullied in the locker room, the student can anonymously text the principal for immediate help.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT- The Jefferson County Health Department has a new Western Health Center. The new facility is located at 631 Bessemer Super Hwy in Midfield. The health center is scheduled to open Monday, February 2nd. It is two stories and 59,000 square feet. It is located along Bessemer Super Highway on a hill with high visibility and easy access. The building is set in a park-like setting with walking/biking trails, a gazebo set among saved pecan trees and enhanced by landscaping throughout the site for public and employee use. The site will also be able to connect with the High Ore Line Greenway when it is built. It is designed as an inviting and welcoming facility featuring stone, architectural precast, metal and generous glass areas. The building is designed to be consistent with the character and function of other JCDH clinics. The building provides healthcare clinical spaces on each floor connected by a two story reception/information/public space filled with natural light and views of the surrounding area. Additionally, a multi-purpose room provides space to facilitate communications with the Health Department briefings, meetings and educational opportunities. The building also features energy efficient LED lighting, lighting control system, high efficiency glass, low water use plumbing fixtures, energy efficient heating and cooling systems and controls. The New Western Health Center will open form 7:45am until 4:30pm.They provide services in adult, child, dental health, family planning, immunizations, interpreters, maternity care, nutrition, case management, and Medicaid. For more information, call 205-933-9110.

BARGAINOMICS LADY-Judy's sweater came from H&M in Huntsville. It was regularly $34.95, but she bought it off a sale rack for only $3.50. The bargains are everywhere right now, so it's the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the whole year. Kohl's has a huge clearance sale going on right now in-store and online with deals in every department. Not only are they clearing out their fall and winter merchandise, but they're also sale-pricing items left from last spring and summer. For example, this $60 maxi dress is now $18. Whether you shop at the store or on their website, this is the time to land some serious bargains. If you want a real bargain on Pepsi, I don't think you'll beat RiteAid's deal. With the coupon from their sale paper and your RiteAid Wellness Card, you can get three 12-packs of Pepsi products for $8.99 now through Saturday. If you don't have a Wellness Card, they're free. Just ask at any RiteAid.Whether you're after a gift or buying for yourself, you might want to take a look atwww.GiftCardGranny.com. This is the top website for buying or selling gift cards and right now, it's loaded with good deals. A lot of gift cards that were given for Christmas have ended up on this site with discounts of between 9 and 40 percent. It's a great safe way to save on gift cards or sell one you don't plan to use. The Downtown Birmingham Library bookstore is having a fabulous book sale. You pay $5 for one of their reusable shopping bags and you can fill it to the brim for only $5. That's now through Saturday. For more information, you can go towww.Bargainomics.com.

RYAN FERGUSON- How many of us really understand that every moment counts, and that physical strength and confidence enable our mind and spirit to make the most of our lives? Ryan Ferguson does. He survived nearly a decade behind bars for a murder he did not commit. In his darkest hour, even after countless appeals and disappointment, in a place that threatened physical violence, malnutrition, and offered almost no medical aid, Ferguson knew his physical health was paramount. Inspired by his life-altering ordeal, Ryan's book, STRONGER, FASTER, SMARTER, shares details about his life behind bars and how anyone can transform their body into a formidable physical powerhouse—even if you're trapped in a small concrete box and limited to prison food. Ryan Ferguson explains why he chose to share his story, how self-preservation became the necessity behind getting fit, details about his “Forever Diet”, and the important link between physical fitness and emotional/mental well-being.

PET OF THE WEEK- Mary Ellen Capps with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit gbhs.org.

Join us tomorrow on Good Day Alabama as we talk toys!!! Jeh Jeh heads out to the Lego show to check out all the fun! And we play with some vintage toys as part of the Vintage Toy Roadshow. Join us to find out how to get your toys appraised! Comedian Don "DC" Curry joins us in the studio with a few laughs! And we check out your business and entertainment headlines! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!