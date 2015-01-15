The sun will come out, tomorrow!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Some snow is hitting parts of Mississippi this morning. Mickey will tell us if any of the white stuff is headed our way,

Five detainees, with links to Al Qaeda, have been released overnight from Gitmo. We'll have the latest on the controversial decision by the White House,

A congressman from Alabama joins us at 7:10 to discuss the President's plan to make community college free for nine million Americans,

Alabaster schools are being proactive to combat bullying. Find out what is working for them that could work in your kids schools,

Tthe Bargainomics Lady joins us with some deals for you!

Get your year started off with a freshly organized office! We turn to our expert for help!

Jeh Jeh puts his dancing skills to the test as he explains how you can sign up for some masterclasses this weekend with the Alabama Dance Festival!

And a new health center opening for Jefferson County. We check it out!

Plus we introduce you to our Pet of the Week

and check out your entertainment news,

It's Good Day on FOX6 from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m.!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly