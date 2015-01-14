Bessemer PD investigate mausoleum left open to the elements

Shocking conditions

Tonight we're following a story that's gripped our newsroom this afternoon. We've learned that the doors to the Mound Mausoleum in Bessemer have been sitting wide open for months and the damage is shocking. Megan Hayes has been out there today where Bessemer Police are trying to figure out what to do with the property and she'll update us on where this investigation is going tonight.

Tuscaloosa singer croons on Idol

And we're all rooting for Tuscaloosa's Casey Thrasher, who appeared on American Idol last season and is back tonight for what we hope will be a triumphant return. We talked to him today and will share his reaction tonight right after Idol on FOX6!

You can watch us starting at 9 p.m. on air, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.