Auburn women's basketball hopes to break losing streak against Lady Vols

Auburn women's basketball faces its third-straight ranked opponent Thursday night as the No. 6 Tennessee Lady Volunteers visit Auburn Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Thursday's game is this year's "True Blue" game, in which all Auburn fans are encouraged to wear blue. In addition, fans can bring a child (ages 12 & under) to the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available at the Auburn Arena box office, by phone at 1-855-282-2010, or by visiting AUBTix.com.

The Tigers (9-8, 0-4 SEC) are looking to snap a five-game skid while in the midst of playing four nationally ranked teams in a five-game stretch. Auburn has dropped two straight home games after winning 11 in a row over the last four games of 2013-14 and the first seven contests of this season. Senior Hasina Muhammad has been leading the way for the Tigers in conference play, averaging an SEC-best 17.3 points per game in four league contests thus far.

Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) enters Thursday's game on a 10-game winning streak, dating back to Dec. 3. The Lady Vols have already earned conference wins over Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Arkansas with two of those victories coming on the road. Scoring is at a premium against the Lady Vols - they have held opponents to 51.8 points per game this season and only allowed three opponents to top the 60-point barrier.

Fox Sports South will carry the broadcast with Jenn Hildreth and Brittany Jackson calling the action. The telecast is also available online via ESPN3, subject to blackout within the SEC footprint. Andy Burcham and Stephanie Follett will have the radio call with Brit Bowen in the studio on WANI 1400 AM/98.7 FM. Fans outside the Auburn area can also listen online at AuburnTigers.com.