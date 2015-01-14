Homeowner exchanges gunfire with car thief

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Shootout With Car Thief

A Hoover man exchanged gunfire this morning with a thief who was trying to steal his car. The owner had left the car running so it would warm up. Hoover Police are looking for the thief now. They are also working with Mountain Brook Police on a similar car theft that may have been pulled by the same crooks. We'll have the latest on the investigation at 5 p.m.

Racially Divisive Sign Comes Down

A controversial billboard in Springville has been brought down after an outcry from community leaders. The sign read “Diversity means chasing down the last white person.” The billboard owner decided to bring down the sign and pay back money to those who leased the billboard. We'll hear from the mayor of Springville tonight at 5 p.m.

McCallum Speak Out

Former UAB President Scotty McCallum weighs in on the decision to shut down the Blazer football program. You'll hear what he says about it tonight on FOX6 News at 6 p.m.

Those stories and more beginning at 5 p.m. on FOX6 News.

Janet Hall

Anchor/Reporter

FOX6 News, WBRC-TV