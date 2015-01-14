Mike and Mickey take a selfie!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

MARTHA ROBY- Rep. Martha Roby joined us live via satellite from Washington, DC. She and Janice discuss Homeland Security and immigration. The U.S. House of Representatives will be voting today on a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security. Roby says the plan prioritizes counterterrorism and threat-targeting activities; saves taxpayer dollars by reducing overhead costs and cutting funds for lower-priority programs; and blocks President Obama's recent executive action on immigration. Representative Roby supports funding critical Homeland Security operations, but strongly believes Congress should block the President's immigration actions, calling them overreaching and unconstitutional. In addition, Representative Roby is working to strengthen the bill's provisions to crack down on sex offenders and domestic abusers. Her amendment would ensure illegal immigrants convicted of such egregious crimes are deported first. The recent Paris terrorist attacks only furthers the importance of passing this bill without delay to fund Homeland Security and strengthen immigration enforcement.

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joined us from the Birmingham Civil Rights Museum. This Sunday at Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on the campus of UAB, can take part in an historic event. It is the Reflect and Rejoice: A Tribute to Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Alabama Symphony Orchestra and The Alys Stephens Center. Michael Morgan conducts this special performance. It also features young cello phenom Malik Kofi, Roderick George's tenor voice, the soaring voices of The Aeolians of Oakwood University, and the Lockhart Dance Theatre Youth Ensemble. Tickets are $9- $24. For tickets or more information, call 205-979-2787 or visit www.alabamasymphony.org

ZOO CREW- Mickey visited with Dustin Piontek from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the cayman lizard. For more information, visitbirminghamzoo.com.

RACHEL CRUZE- Rachel Cruze, Financial Expert and Best-selling author of Smart Money Smart Kids, joined us with advice on financial goals for the new year. She says:

Make a Written Budget

• Make budgeting a priority.

• Spend every dollar on paper before the month begins.

• Give yourself 90 days to get it right.

Build an Emergency Fund

• Start with $1,000

• Increase to 3-6 months of expenses once debt free

• Sell stuff you don't need

• Get a second job or work extra hours

• Look at your budget and see where you can cut

Live Within Your Means

• If you can't pay cash, don't buy it

• It's not worth going into debt for the latest “it” item

Make Paying Off Debt a Priority

• Cut up and close any credit cards you still use.

• Use the debt snowball to pay off debt.

• List your debts from smallest to largest and pay off in that order.

For more information, visit www.rachelcruze.com or find her on social media with @RachelCruze and www.facebook.com/rachelramseycruze.

ASK THE DOCTOR- Dr. Amit Taggar, a Bariatric Surgeon at St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair, joined us to take viewer questions about surgical weight loss. Bariatric surgery is the clinical term for several different surgical weight loss procedures, including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy. For Adjustable Gastric Banding, the surgeon places an adjustable silicone ring around the stomach restricting food capacity. Patients experience reduced surgical trauma, fewer complications, less pain, and minimal scarring. Digestion and adsorption are normal after surgery, and the procedure can be reversed. Gastric bypass changes the size and shape of the stomach. The surgeon divides the stomach to create a small pouch at the top of the stomach to receive food. A y-shaped segment of the small intestine is attached to the pouch so that food bypasses the rest of the stomach and the first part of the small intestine. During Sleeve Gastrectomy, the surgeon removes approximately 80 percent of the stomach laparoscopically, which allows the stomach to hold 3-6 ounces of food. The remaining stomach functions normally, but it's size and hunger hormones are significantly reduced. The procedure is not reversible.

GOOD DAY GARDENING- Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Bethany O'Rear discussed to prune or not to prune? – taking care of your cold-damaged plants. We've already had some really cold weather and we still have more to come. You've probably seen or will see cold damage on landscape plants. So, what do you do with plants that are damaged by the cold? The best answer at this point is simply to wait it out. Scorched and browning leaves, bare stems, and desiccating branches - hard for us to determine exactly how much damage has been done. For example gardenias, for example, can be severely damaged by cold temperatures. The leaves are not very hardy and will fall off with reasonably cool temperatures. While we might think that the plant has crossed over, we cannot fully know until spring. Often times, stems and branches that are “dead” set bud and leaf out in April. If your plants have been damaged by cold, hold off on pulling out the pruners and the shears. At this point in the season pruning, especially hard pruning on woody plants can cause MUCH more damage than good. First, pruning almost always initiates new growth when not done in the dead of winter. With the warm temperatures that we are likely to experience (we are in Alabama after all), buds may break and new growth can begin. If we have another cold snap and a heavy frost or freeze, all of the new growth stands the chance of being damaged or killed. Second, cold damage can take a while torear its ugly head. It can be days or even weeks before the extent of damage is fully known. If you jump the gun and prune early, you stand a chance of missing some of the damaged tissue. Lastly, pruning early can actually cause you to remove more plant material than is necessary. Sometimes, that “dead”tissue will come back to life and live happily ever after. If you prune before you can see the transition point from live to dead, you could be removing healthy wood

SUPERMARKET HEALTHY- In her highly anticipated second cookbook, Food Network, and New York Times bestselling author, and mom of four Melissa d'Arabian proves healthy eating can be easy, affordable, and achievable with ingredients from the neighborhood grocery store. In Supermarket Healthy: Recipes and Know-How for Eating Well Without Spending a Lot, Melissa – a trusted resource on healthy and affordable family home cooking – busts the myth that healthy home cooking requires trips to specialty stores for fancy and high-priced ingredients. Just in time for the most popular New Year's resolutions to eat better and save money, Supermarket Healthy is the ultimate toolkit for every home cook who wants to do both, without sacrificing flavor or variety. In today's health-conscious world, everyone wants to feel good about what they are eating and what they are feeding their families; in Supermarket Healthy, Melissa shares more than 130 family-friendly yet company-worthy recipes—each including nutritional information. In addition to the recipes, Melissa features her color-coded top tips for shopping, cooking, and entertaining as well as healthy Blueprints—easy-to-follow skeleton strategies for recipes such as trail mix, frittata, salad-in-a-jar, meatballs, skillet-glazed vegetables, and slow-cooker meals—perfect for mixing and matching ingredients to create endless options in the kitchen. Whether looking for healthier takes on indulgent classics, ethnically diverse dishes spanning countless cuisines, unexpected ways to use everyday ingredients, or new ideas to shake up your weekly mealtime menus, this cookbook celebrates dishes that are as friendly to your waistline as they are to your wallet. Visit her at www.melissadarabian.net.

