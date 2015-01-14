To prune or not to prune? That is the question.

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

America's airports on alert this morning because of a new threat from Al Qaeda that it has new ways to put bombs on airplanes. We'll have the latest,

Authorities uncover a plot by a man who threatened to kill Speaker of the House, John Boehner,

Charlie Hebdo has put out a new publication with Mohammed on the cover,

The Good Day Court will be in session as lawyers discuss the Don Siegelman appeal hearing,

Rachel Cruze, daughter of Dave Ramsey, joins us with some financial goals for the new year. She shows us how to start with the basics and work towards building a savings and more!

The doctor joins us to take your questions! The doctor joins us to take your questions!

We bring you some advice for your garden. When to prune and when not to prune,

Mickey takes us to visit his friends at the Birmingham Zoo!

And we check out the latest entertainment news!

Plus, Mickey's hump day forecast,

That's all from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly