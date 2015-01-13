Longtime Locker Room Owner in Tuscaloosa says he's being forced out

Shock, sadness and frustration are being felt by a longtime Tuscaloosa clothing store owner after being told he has to move out of his building.

That building is the Locker Room on University Boulevard. If the walls inside the Locker Room could talk, they would have some Alabama stories to tell.

Alex Gatewood would probably be in most if them. He opened up the Locker Room nearly 50 years ago. Over the years, he's fitted the likes of Joe Namath, the Bear and Governor Bentley with suits, ties and a lot more.

“We work harder and do it better or we wouldn't have been here that long,” Gatewood said.

But right before this year's Iron Bowl, Gatewood found out by fax he's got to move his longtime business. Gatewood tells us the property's owner is selling the land and red building to make room for a CVS pharmacy.

"It hit me right in the gut,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood tells FOX6 News, the property owner decided to yank his lease, which still has five years on it, and is forcing him out. But Gatewood tells us he's got about a year to do it.

"Its tough to swallow .I've had grandsons trade with me who I started out with their grandfathers. So three generations we've been taking care of here,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood says he does plan to relocate.

FOX 6 News spoke to a CVS Representative who says they haven't closed on a deal yet. But the company says its hoping to open a location where the Locker Room is by early 2016.

We tried contacting the property owner but so far we haven't heard anything.

No one is saying much in city hall. But Tuscaloosa officials tells us they're very interested to see what happens.

