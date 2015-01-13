Husband of hit-and-run victim speaks out

Good evening from Jonathan Hardison. Here are some of the stories we're working on tonight:

SGA has no confidence in UAB President

We've just learned UAB's undergraduate SGA tonight unanimously approved a vote of no-confidence in UAB President Dr. Ray Watts. Sherea Harris was in that meeting and she'll have live reaction tonight starting on Fox6 News at 9.

Hit-and-run victim recovering

And don't miss my co-anchor Beth Shelburne's interview with the husband of a Homewood woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run outside of WorkPlay in December. He's speaking tonight for the first time about her treatment and the challenges his family is facing.

