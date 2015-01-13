Facebook joins effort to bring home missing kids

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

UAB tension continues

UAB President Ray Watts addressed the faculty senate this morning. This comes just before a possible vote of “no confidence” by the Student Government Association tonight and a Thursday night vote by the faculty senate. We'll have live coverage from the UAB campus this evening.

Siegelman appeal

Plus, former Alabama governor Don Siegelman is still fighting for his freedom. Today his lawyers argued for his early release before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. FOX6 News Reporter Alan Collins was there and will have the full story.

Amber Alerts on Facebook

You will soon be seeing Amber Alerts for missing children on your Facebook account. Facebook is teaming up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to send Amber Alerts. We'll show you how it works.

You can watch these stories and more beginning at 5 p.m. - on air, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.