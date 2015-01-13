Don't tell about the donuts!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 13, 2015:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - Janice and Mike talked with Paul Finebaum about the first year of the College Football Playoff System. They discussed Ohio State's big win over Oregon last night in the National Championship game. Finebaum said that regardless of team loyalty, he's not sure he's ever seen a better coaching job or what Ohio State did down the stretch... if you consider what they overcame, he says it's remarkable! He says the Big 10 has emerged now and that Michigan has Jim Harbaugh as a coach, Ohio State and Michigan will be the top two teams. Paul also said that he thought Nick Saban was on his way to becoming the greatest coach in history but Urban Myer is progressing and could give him a little competition down the road.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh teamed up with Dr. Asa for Transformation Tuesday. Dr. Asa Andrew is known as America's Health Coach, MD. He is also a national best-selling author, radio and TV host, and founder of Diagnosis HOPE, a non-profit dedicated to health education and supporting the uninsured. He has dedicated his life to helping others thrive in their health. Today they went through Jeh Jeh's pantry and refrigerator, they made a healthy smoothie with the ingredients around Jeh Jeh's house, and they went to the grocery store for some healthy shopping. For more information, visit http://www.drasa.com/. You can follow him on Twitter - @drasa. Today they looked at some great exercises and how to make healthy decisions when stopping for fast food.

MONEY TUESDAY - Looking back, 2014 turned out to be a year of breaking records for the stock market. The Dow broke through 18,000 and the S&P 500 broke through 2,000 for the first time. Investors tend to get nervous when the market breaks into new territory as they anticipate a significant correction. So where is the best place for your money in the coming year? Twelve months is a relatively short time horizon when it comes to investing so the short answer is ‘anything could happen'. My best guess is that the stock market will outperform bonds, CDs and money market accounts.:

How should you invest in 2015?

Rule #1. Any cash that you anticipate that you'll need within the next three to five years should be held in a money market account, short-term CD or short-term high quality bond or bond fund. You'll make little, if any, return on this money but you can't afford to have it in stocks and find you need the cash just after the stock market has dropped significantly.

Rule #2. This is a variation of rule #1 and relates specifically to retirees or those anticipating retirement within a few short years. You need to estimate your annual cash flow needs and invest a minimum of five to ten years of that total in investments as mentioned in rule #1. Same reasoning here. The S&P 500 dropped more than 50% during the bear market that began in 2008 and it took almost four years to recover. Having five to ten years or more in safe investments gives you a source of cash to draw from while you are waiting on the stock market to recover.

Rule #3. Build the foundation of your stock portfolio using big, blue chip, dividend-paying U.S. companies. America is still the biggest and strongest economy in the world. Our biggest companies are well managed, well-funded and have a global outreach with their products. I expect them to continue to provide conservative growth in the years ahead.

Rule #4 - optional. If you are willing to accept more risks and volatility, take a smaller portion of your stock allocation and invest in U.S. small caps, international stocks, and emerging market stocks. The easiest way to do this is by using mutual funds or Exchange Traded Funds - ETFs. Be prepared to take the ‘long view'. You may experience more turmoil before you see big returns.

At a minimum, take this moment at the beginning of 2015 to review your current investments and decide what changes, if any, you should make for the coming year. I have a saying, ‘Those who respect money attract more of it. And those who do not show respect for money find it fleeting'. It's not necessary to be obsessed with money but you must pay attention to it.

For more information, visit www.welchgroup.com.

BETH K - It's that time of the year. In what has become a yearly tradition, U.S. News and World has published it's ranking of the diets. You can see the entire report here. Let's take a look at the highlights in each of the categories:

Best Weight Loss Diets:

- Weight Watchers - It ranks high on nutrition, short and long term weight loss, and ease of sticking to the diet because of its point system. The downsides are that the program can be expensive and tallying the points can be tedious. Weight Watchers was also ranked number 1 in the “Easy to Follow” category.

- Health Management Resources Diet - This diet uses meal replacements - shakes, bars, whole grain hot cereals, and meals - for some meals and snacks with the addition of fruits and vegetables. By controlling calories this closely, people can lose a lot weight. The downsides are that the shakes can get boring and you are limited on eating out.

Best Diabetes Diets

- Biggest Loser - It's nutritionally sound and no foods are off limits. The downsides are that it is hard – lots of calorie cutting and exercise – very rigorous!

- The DASH Diet - It's one of the most studied diet plans ever and is also the number one overall diet choice. Studies show that can help control blood sugar and blood pressure. It can be challenging to follow – lots of fruits and vegetables – 10 servings a day!

Best Heart Healthy Diets

- Ornish Diet - While it goes against the low carb trends by being a low-fat diet, it has solid scientific evidence that it can actually reverse heart disease. It is very high in fruits and vegetables. It can be hard to follow.

- Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes Diet - It's got some scientific evidence - although the studies were small - to back it up. You can adjust the diet based on your personal goals for lowering cholesterol and/or losing weight. The downside is that you have to do this on your own – which is good for your wallet but may not be so good for sticking with it.

Best Plant-Based Diets

- Mediterranean Diet - It's not vegetarian but meat is not the center of the diet. It's high in healthy plant fats and grains but you also eat cheese and other dairy. But there's no one “Mediterranean” diet so it's hard to define it. But it's tasty and based on cultures that enjoy food! Many Americans may have a hard time adapting to eating less meat!

- Flexitarian Diet - It's described as “mostly vegetarian” so if you still like meat but want the health of vegetarian, this may be for you. It focuses on tofu and beans and peas for protein. No foods are off limits. So you may not be eating a lot of burgers but when you want one – go ahead! It may be harder to eat out on this diet and you better like fruits and vegetables a lot!

For more information, visit http://health.usnews.com/best-diet.

DETROIT AUTO SHOW - It's the Super Bowl of Auto Shows and national auto expert Doug Brauner joined us live from the show floor of the 2015 Detroit Auto Show with a behind the scenes look at never before seen brand new cars, trucks and concepts. Doug previewed never before seen cars & concepts including new reveals from GM, Ford, Cadillac, Chrysler, Lincoln, Buick, Chevy, Hyundai, Nissan, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover and other news coming from the show. The show opens to the public January 17th-25th. For more on Doug visit his website atwww.thecarczar.com and at www.facebook.com/thecarczar.

http://www.naias.com.

HANGOUT MUSIC FEST - The 2015 Hangout Music Fest is May 15th through 17th in Gulf Shores. Organizers released the line-up of the bands this week. The bands include Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Beck, Skrillex, My Morning Jacket, Foster The People, Paramore, Spoon, Umphrey's McGee, Major Lazer, TV On The Radio, Phantogram, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Jenny Lewis, Dirty Heads, Krewella, Adventure Club, Lupe Fiasco, Cold War Kids, Future Islands, Vance Joy, Galactic with Macy Gray, ODESZA, Father John Misty, Beats Antique, Trampled by Turtles, GRiZ, Drive-By Truckers, St. Lucia, Robert DeLong, Toro y Moi, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Gramatik, The Lone Bellow, Lake Street Dive, Rubblebucket, Iration, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Vintage Trouble, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Houndmouth, Xavier Rudd & The United Nations, Mary Lambert, Kopecky, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Young Fathers, The Mowgli's, Strand of Oaks, Grizfolk, San Fermin, The Districts, Colony House, Joywave, Saint Pepsi, Elle King, MisterWives, Halsey, Knox Hamilton, Zella Day, Goldroom, Five Knives, Steelism, The Suffers. For complete details on this festival visit http://hangoutmusicfest.com/.

GOOD DAY GARDENING - Jimmy Rocket joined us with a great option for your garden - a great plant for a foundation planting. It is the Vintage Jade. Jimmy says it is an informal growing plant. it grows about 2 feet tall and 4 to 5 feet wide. Deer do not like them, which is a plus. They bloom in late winter and have a maroon bloom. You should start to see them come into bloom in the coming weeks. They also do not have many pests or problems. Hannas Garden Shop has a good selection of these new plants. They do well in full sun and part shade and can tolerate not so good soils, which is great! Jimmy always recommends using the sanctuary organic fertilizer because it will not burn the plant. For more information, contact Jimmy by phone at 205-981-1151, by email at jimmyrockett@att.net, or on his website at www.jimmyrockett.com.

CHRISTINA MILIAN - Grammy-nominated and Emmy Award winning American actress, singer-songwriter, fashionista and TV Host Christina Milian was four years old when she first showed an interest in show business. At the age of 19, Milian signed a contract with Def Jam and the following year she released her self-titled debut album. By the time she reached her twenties, Christina Milian was already a substantial star, with an album that received two Grammy nominations, 3 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and two #3 songs in the UK top 40. Subsequently, she made a name for herself in films like the Bring It On cheerleading movie franchise and roles in the Matthew McConaughey romantic comedy Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and horror film Pulse. Often recognized as a role model to teens, she has worked with the Children Uniting Nations charity as a big sister to foster children and was recognized with a humanitarian award at The Reign music awards from the Elton John AIDS Foundation for her work as a role model to young children. Milian can soon be seen in the original docu-series, Christina Milian Turned Up, which follows the actress/singer as she navigates her career, love life and her relationship with her Cuban-American family including her two feisty and outspoken sisters, Danielle and Liz. It premieres on E! on Sunday, January 18th.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Rachel Cruze, daughter of Dave Ramsey, joins us with some financial goals for the new year.... she shows us how to start with the basics and work towards building a savings and more! The doctor joins us to take your questions! The doctor joins us to take your questions! We bring you some advice for your garden. Mickey takes us to visit his friends at the Birmingham Zoo! And we check out the latest entertainment news! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!