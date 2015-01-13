Ohio State Buckeyes win College Football Playoff

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Ohio State wins the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship. We'll have a recap and analysis.

A former NFL player swims nine miles to survive. The amazing story at 5 a.m.

A warning for Mountain Brook residents on some break-ins.

A hit and run in Fairfield following a shooting at a school.

Reaction to Twitter being hacked.

UAB Alumni are meeting about Dr. Ray Watts.

A billboard in Springville is causing a lot of controversy.

We take you live to the floor of the Detroit Auto Show to show you the latest vehicles and concepts headed your way!

Jeh Jeh and Dr. Asa team up for Transformation Tuesday to learn some exercises and how to tackle fast food restaurants when that's your only option!

And our nutritionist joins us with at the latest diet ratings. Whether you're looking to lose weight, tackle your diabetes, or just get back to a healthy diet, she shows us the best options for you!

Jimmy Rockett joins us with advice for your garden!

We check out the latest movies and music hitting store shelves.

And Christina Milian starts a new project with her sisters! She tells us all about it!

Plus in Money Tuesday, we show you where to invest in 2015.

