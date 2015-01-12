Reach for the sky!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 12, 2015:

ALABAMA LEGISLATIVE - As the 2015 Legislative Sessions prepares to get underway in Montgomery, Janice talked with Republican Representative Jack Williams and Democrat Oliver Robinson. They discussed the topics that lawmakers plan to tackle during this session. They discuss the UAB football debate, healthcare legislation and Govenor Bentley's control over it in Alabama, Alabama's prison system, the reelection of Speaker Hubbard, and concerns over Human Trafficking.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh worked out on this Exercise Monday! He joins us with Curtis Starks at EVO Be Fit. It is located at 2006 2nd Avenue North. Evo is a Boot camp style workout center with it's own personal training program tailored to your goals while sharing the attention of your trainer with a few other clients. Curtis and his team work closely with each client to create an optimum workout based on your age, ability, physical condition and lifestyle. This morning Curtis showed us exercises using the Boso ball to work on your core and other muscles. For more information, call 205- 583-3000 log on to evobefit.com.

BBB MYSTERY SHIPPER SCAM - Mystery shopping jobs: real or a scam?

Looking for a new job for 2015, perhaps for some extra spending money? A job as a mystery shopper might sound perfect: promising you can make money while shopping. But even savvy, college educated people fall for mystery shopping scams.The Better Business Bureau says thousands of Americans have lost millions of dollars to similar mystery shopping scams. Sometimes they ask you to test out the Western Union desk at Walmart or a grocery store, which is essentially the same thing as the Green Dot version. In either case, you are wiring hundreds of dollars of your own money to the scammers, while the check they sent you is worthless. The BBB says if you want to mystery shop, check with legitimate groups like the Mystery Shopping Providers Association, www.mysteryshop.org.

VET SPECIALIST - Dr. Jana Korsch-Dismukes, DVM, DACVO, is a board certified diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology. Her special interests in ophthalmology include Ocular Traumas, Eyelid Abnormalities and all types of Corneal and Cataract surgeries. Dr. Korsch-Dismukes currently works at Riverview Animal Clinic on Hwy 280. You can contact her atwww.Riverviewanimalclinic.Net or 205-991-9580. You can reach Dr. Jerome Williams at the Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 orhttp://redmountainanimalclinic.co/.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at (205) 879-6964 ext 11.

