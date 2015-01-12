Recapping the Golden Globes

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

A former FBI Agent with expertise on counter-terrorism and a former U.S. Army Ranger Captain join us to discuss the threat of an attack similar to the Paris attack happening in the America.

Recap on a weekend of events surrounding the message, "Police lives matter, All lives matter."

A shooting near the Tuskegee campus,

A bank robbery in Oxford to alert you about.

Dive teams make a breakthrough discovery in the search for AirAsia flight 8501.

A former West Alabama teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with a student.

A recap of the Golden Globes,

A picture of a baby with a gun in its mouth has the parents in trouble with the law.

Mickey has an update on warmer forecast with some rain.

We hope to see you this Monday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX6 WBRC!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly

Co-Host, Good Day Alabama