Pelham PD finishes investigation of recording in which employees allegedly make fun of the disabled





Chief Edgar Thomas, Jr. said that "there were failures of both policy and common courtesy" from some of his department.





Thomas said department employees have met with Linda Nolen Learning Center administrators to apologize for "any offensive remarks."





Former Pelham officer Dustin Chandler, who is the father of a special needs child, says the recording was made last year by a department employee. He said he gave the recording to the human resources department but never heard anything about it.





The police department said that before December 30, they were not aware of any issues of insensitivity.





The Pelham Police Department has completed its investigation after a recording surfaced of department members allegedly making fun of students and staff at the Linda Nolen Learning Center, which serves children with special needs.