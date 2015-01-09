Selfie stick!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:

JEH JEH LIVE- Join the fun of Monster Jam this weekend at the BJCC! Catch shows tonight and tomorrow. The Monster Jam® Trucks this time include Grave Digger® driven by Chad Tingler, Scooby-Doo™ driven by Brianna Mahon, Monster Mutt® Rottweiler driven by Mike Vaters, Overkill Evolution driven Mike Vaters Jr., Fatal Attraction driven by Jeff Murphy, Full Boar™ driven by Ed Eckert, Higher Education driven by Jim Tracey, and Black Stallion® driven by Matt Cody! Show times are 7:30 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets range from $10 to $60 each and are $3 more expensive the day of the show. Tickets are available at the BJCC Arena box office, all Ticketmaster retail outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com or Charge by Phone at 800-745-3000. And you can enjoy the Pit Park from 5-6:30pm tonight or 11am-1pm tomorrow.

SELMA- Janice talked with Ahmad Ward from the Civil Rights Institute about the new film "Selma" that opens in wide release today. They discuss the film and the part of the Civil Rights Movement it depicts. Ahmad says many people are unaware that the initial "Bloody Sunday" march happened in response to the murder of Jimmy Lee Jackson while he was defending his mother and grandfather from police officers. The incident on Bloody Sunday did not end on the bridge. The marchers were chased into the neighborhoods by state troopers. The entire conflict basically took place within three weeks in March 1965. Ahmad offers a helpful timeline -

• March 7 — Bloody Sunday; marchers turned away by state troopers with tear gas and weapons at Edmund Pettus

Bridge, Selma.

• March 9 — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes worldwide “call to clergy” to come to Selma and participate in the Voting Rights March.

• March 11 — Unitarian Minister James Reeb of Boston, who answered King's call, dies of injuries sustained in an attack by a mob in Selma.

• March 21 — 25 — Following a federal court order, the Voting Rights March takes place and demonstrators walk with federal protection.

• March 25 — Selma-to-Montgomery Voting Rights March ends at Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery where King gives a rousing speech. Yet, later that night, Detroit housewife and volunteer Viola Liuzzo is murdered on Highway 80 by white supremacists.

BBJ- Mike talked to Ty West from the Birmingham Business Journal about this week's business headlines. They discussed a new study that shows how the Magic City compares to different cities of the same size economically, changes that are coming for Vestavia Hills, and how UAB and Ray Watts can move forward after the recent controversy. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

THE BURN- Tired of your weight loss screeching to a halt before you meet your goals? You need to power through with "The Burn" from celebrity Nutritionist and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Haylie Pomroy. Pomroy created a food-based, supercharged weight-loss plan for those who have hit a plateau and need to micro repair metabolic function. Readers choose which of the 3 plans and goals that suit them best--and lose up to 3 pounds in 3 days, 5 in 5, or 10 in 10. For more information visit: www.FastMetabolismDiet.com.

ZOO CREW-Kelly Garrison joined us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a hedgehog. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com.

GOOD DAY DEALS- Savvy shopper Christie Dedman joined us with today's Good Day Deals! Wendy's launched a Frosty Treats key tag deal for 2015. Purchase the key tag at participating locations for a $1. Then every time you stop by and make a purchase now through Dec. 31 you will get a free Frosty. Wendy's will donate 90 cents of each car tag sold to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Jack's Restaurants across the state will have regular size coffee for 10 cents each, every Tuesday. No coupon required. No end date was mentioned. Toy clearance events - LEGO sets and more at Walmart and Target. Selection may be limited but it's a great time to swing by and check your location for deals. Look for LEGO sets because it's the best time of the year to buy kits. You'll find discounts ranging from 30 to 60 percent off. Mommy & Me Deal for Georgia Aquarium - The Georgia Aquarium Mommy & Me deal is back. This annual event allows parents and caregivers to get into the aquarium for $39.95 plus tax. The price includes one adult and up to four children. Children must be ages 5 and under. The adult portion of the terms includes dads, grandparents and caregivers. Parking is $10. Previously the deal included free parking. That is not stipulated in the terms this time, so be prepared for the extra cost. The Total Ticket package includes admission to the aquarium, AT&T Dolphin Tales Show, & Deepo's Undersea 3D Wondershow. The program is valid through April 2, 2015. For more on these and other deals, visit http://christiededman.com.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, we help you keep those New Year's Resolutions with Exercise Monday and Transformation Tuesday. We make you laugh with comedian Don "DC" Curry! The Detroit Auto Show gets underway and we take you there to check out the newest vehicles! Actress, Singer-Songwriter, and TV Host Christina Milian joins us with her latest project that she's doing with her sisters! Dave Ramsey's daughter Rachel Cruze joins us with advice for tackling your financial goals! And in Our House, we help you with your home office.... have everything you need organized and at your fingertips without all the clutter and chaos! Plus we check out all of your entertainment news and introduce you to our Pet of the Week and Mickey's buddies at the Birmingham Zoo! Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day Alabama!