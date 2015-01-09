Finally Friday; still cold

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

BREAKING: reports out of France that counter-terrorism and police have surrounded two of the suspects in this week's shooting in Paris. The shooters reportedly have a hostage. We'll bring you the latest.

Our weather is warming up, but still way below freezing. Mickey will bring you can update,

Birmingham police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old. They are considering it the first homicide of 2015 in the city,

Hoover police are looking for suspects who broke in a Hoover High School baseball field house and stole equipment. Pelham High School was hit with a similiar burglary recently.

A crazy chase in Demopolis,

A local fast-food manager makes a nice gesture that has gone viral. We'll share his special story to brighten your day,

Also, Mike Dubberly has another version of Dub's Dubs to lighten the mood at 6:50 a.m.

An update on the status of Riverfest in Gadsden,

Our chef teaches you how to make a King Cake to get ready for Mardi Gras,

Jeh Jeh has fun at the Monster Jam and shows us a peak at all the action!

We catch up with Christie Dedman for some Good Day Deals for you and your family this weekend!

We check out your latest entertainment news and the top local business headlines.

Plus Mickey's friends from the Birmingham Zoo drop by for a visit!

We hope you get your weekend started with Good Day Alabama on Fox6 from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m.!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly