Mickey keeps Clare warm!

JEH JEH LIVE- Jeh Jeh joined us live from Alfred Angelo Bridal located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Birmingham, AL 35243. The Southern Bridal Show is this Sunday, January 11th at the BJCC North Exhibition Hall from Noon-5pm. It's a one stop shop for everything in the latest in wedding fashion. Brides can meet face to face with wedding professionals to find everything you need to create the wedding of your dreams! You can see a photographer's pictures, taste samples of cakes and foods from the caterers, see your future gown and the tuxedo of your groom on the fashion show runway, listen to the music of your DJ, visualize the flowers that you will be carrying down the aisle, get ideas for your bridal registry, plan your honeymoon and so much more! Also, see the South's most spectacular bridal fashion show complete with live entertainment and the latest bridal fashions! In addition to getting lots of great ideas, you will be able to save time and money while also having fun! Registered brides will also receive a free one year subscription to Brides Magazine and will be eligible to win a deluxe, all-inclusive honeymoon trip! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 cash at the door. There is no charge for children 5 years old and younger. For more information, call (205) 970-6923 or visit www.eliteevents.com.

DR. F- Dr. Wayne Fleisig a psychologist with Children's Hospital joined us to offer advice if your New Year's Resolutions are not working out. He says:

1. Keep in mind that one “fall” doesn't mean you have failed and should give up

2. Re-evaluate your goals

3. Take steps to increase your chance of success

4. Realize that improvement and setting goals should be an ongoing process

OVARIAN CYCLE BIRMINGHAM- Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation & Ovarian Cancer Research Fund announce a new format for Birmingham's favorite ride for research, Ovarian Cycle Birmingham. This year, the fine-tuned 3-hour event is designed to engage and encourage more people in the community to participate. You don't have to be a cyclist or athlete or an ovarian cancer survivor or family member – each one of us can make a difference in the lives of many. The 8th Annual Ovarian Cycle Birmingham is on Sunday, March 1st from 9am until noon at the Levite Jewish Community Center - 3960 Montclair Road, Birmingham. Registration fees for riders 26 & older is $50, riders 12- 25 are $25, and survivors register for free. Participants can register as individuals or as part of a team and ride for any increment between 1 and 3 hours. Each participant pays a tax deductible registration fee and pledges to raise a minimum donation for the ride. Every dollar raised from Ovarian Cycle goes to further research and awareness of ovarian cancer. Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of so many. OCRF's Ovarian Cycle Birmingham is a meaningful and high energy group indoor cycling event that places riders and spectators in a large open space together pedaling, sweating, and cheering for a common cause. Participants will enjoy experiencing the dynamic environment created when people come together to raise funds for the important cause of supporting ovarian cancer research. Plus, there will be food and refreshments – plus, a few surprises. The community can get involved in a number of ways, including riding DIY, meaning a participant rides 1 - 2 hours or can tackle the full 3 hours of cycling solo or a team ride where 3 participants each ride for an hour. Registered participants can take advantage of free spin classes prior to the final ride on March 1st at the Levite Jewish Community Center. Optional free group training rides will also be offered on Feb. 15 & 22nd as well as assistance and support to achieve fundraising goals. For more information and to register, visit nlovca.org/ovarian-cycle.

WHERE IS THE LOVE- Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Convenient Therapy about New Year's resolutions for couples. Making resolutions as a couple can help you stick to them and can strengthen your relationship. She recommends you

1.Volunteer together--- volunteer, do good things for others, take turns with your passions for this

2.Eat Mindfully--- everyone feels healthier, sexier, and more confident

3. Be active--- feel better & live longer, workout buddies keep you motivated & make it more fun

4.Make Couple Time a priority— Schedule time, stay/vacation, listen, & eliminate distractions

5.Less criticism, more affirmations---3 compliments for every criticism

6.Stop petty arguments--- strive to treat your partner as well as you treat friends

7.Emotional honesty--- “I” statements, talk about the scary and icky stuff

8.Break a habit together—Stop drinking or stop smoking….TOGETHER!

9. Play more—laugh, be silly, do fun activities….TOGETHER!

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 205-529-2731 or visit convenienttherapy.com

BARTOW- Janice talked with former UAB coach Murry Bartow who is now the coach for East Tennessee State. Bartow says he is very disappointed in Dr. Watts' decision to drop the football program. He says his dad and some incredibly strong presidents, Dick Hill and Scotty McCallum, fought very hard for athletics and then football to be part of the UAB campus. He says if not for his father and very, very strong early presidential leadership back in late 70's and early 80's, UAB would not have an athletic department at all. Presidents have hard jobs and certainly have to look at finances carefully, but most presidents across the country have the same issues. But others can justify the expense of football because of what football can bring to a university - with students, alums, student engagement, and being part of a more high-profile conference.

OUR HOUSE- Meredith Jones showed us how to transform an area of your home using faux stone on the interior of a home. She says you can use it around a fireplace, as a backsplash, on an entire wall as an accent, or on an island in the kitchen. You can use the faux stone on many surfaces. For the installation process she showed us today, you can put it on block, brick, tile, cement board, painted drywall, plain drywall, and wood. You should also consider if you are applying in areas that have excessive moisture or big changes in humidity or temperature, use exterior adhesive. Do not apply on floors, ceilings or countertops. To get started you will need the stone, interior adhesive, hacksaw, putty, and a level. To get started, begin at ground level and work horizontally. Make sure the first row is level. Apply a generous amount of adhesive along the entire lower back of the stone - like icing a cupcake. Press the stone firmly and evenly across the entire back of the stone - if adhesive gets on the stone and it dries on there, it is easy to clean off with warm water.

SHELBY PET OF THE WEEK- Meghan Wayman from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. His name is Bruno. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit shelbyhumane.org.

