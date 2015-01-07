Loved ones brave the cold to remember murder victim

Greetings from Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on for you tonight.

Teen talks about Hoover murder

Tonight we're hearing a firsthand account of what happened inside that Hoover apartment on Monday where a 34-year old woman was killed and 2 teens attacked. Christy Hutchings talked to one of those teens about her ordeal at a vigil tonight.

Record lows in our future?

J-P Dice is tracking that cold air mass just sitting on top of the Southeast now and we think we may crack some record lows tomorrow morning. Tonight J-P's trying to look forward to what promises to be a better end of the week.

Victim speaks out

And at 10 our exclusive interview with a Tuscaloosa man who was beaten and robbed in his apartment over the weekend.

We'll see you tonight on Fox6 News! Watch us on air, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.