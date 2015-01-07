Mickey is ready for the cold! Are you?

JEH JEH LIVE- The 11th Annual Red Shoe Run presented by McDonald's® and benefiting Birmingham's Ronald McDonald House is set to get underway Saturday, January 10, 2015 beginning at Soho Square in Homewood. The race provides everyone an opportunity to clown around for a good cause. Now in its eleventh year, the Red Shoe Run has grown to attract a broader running audience and offers fun for everyone. The Red Shoe Run is the 2015 Alabama RRCA 10 Mile State Championship event. Presented by McDonald's® and produced by Candence 180 Consulting, the race is expected to draw about 1,200 participants, and three race distances are offered: 10 Mile, a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run all starting at Soho Square winding through Homewood, AL. The10 Mile run begins at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. The 5K starts at 7:15 a.m. followed by the One Mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. The post-race party and awards will be held inside Rosewood Hall with food and a Kids Zone with moon bounces, clowns, face painters, music and so much more. Be sure to add to your fun with a $10 pair of Red and White Striped Socks to share your support #forRMHC, $15 VIP wristband to enter the VIP Tent which includes exclusive food/heaters/massage, and $1 Waffles from Waffle House. The 10 Mile event is USA Track and Field certified and sanctioned by the Road Runners Club of America. Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, Birmingham's only affordable provider of temporary housing services focused on serving sick or injured children and their families who must travel to Birmingham for medical care. To learn more about RMHCA and how its work to improve the health and wellbeing of children and families in Alabama, visit www.rmhca.org. For more on the race, visit www.redshoerun-bham.org.

ZOO CREW- Mickey visited with Kandice Griffin from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the Bantam Chicken. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

CES- What's the Next Big Buzz in Consumer Electronics? Syndicated Technology Journalist and Author Marc Saltzman takes us to the show floor of one of the largest and most important tech shows in the world, the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Marc unveils some of the latest buzz worthy gadgets making news from the show that has introduced some of the most innovative technology advancements over the last decade. For more on the 2015 International CES visit: http://www.cesweb.org/

ASK THE DOCTOR- Dr. Eric Cornatzer from Princeton Baptist Medical Center joined us to take viewer questions. He discussed the heavy outbreak of flu and ways to protect yourself from the virus. He also explains the ways the virus can mutate. He says Jefferson County is experiencing the highest rates of flu-like illness in more than a decade, according to county health officials. The dominant strain of flu this year is a variant of H3N2 that wasn't included in flu vaccines. Vaccines included a different strain of H3N2, but the virus mutated, limiting the effectiveness of the shot. Doctors still recommend getting a flu shot as the best defense against the virus. Anti-viral drugs can shorten the length of the illness if taken within 48 hours of the onset of the flu. It is not too late to get a flu shot.

GARDENING- Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joined us to discuss indoor plants such as ferns, philodendron, alocasia, cyclamen and more. The plants should be easy to grow and perform well any time of the year indoors. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood... The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

