Could this week's cold get worse?

Good evening from the desk of Jonathan Hardison. Here are some of the stories we're working on for FOX6 News at 9 and 10:

Missing woman found dead

Sherea Harris talks to the heartbroken granddaughter of an 89-year-old McCalla woman who wandered away from her home last night and was found dead across the street this morning. Tonight, Sherea looks into tracking devices that promise to keep you in touch with elderly loved ones.

New details in Hoover murder

Plus Christy Hutchings is digging into new court records we obtained today that traces the history of the relationship between a Hoover mom and her ex-boyfriend, who is accused of killin gher. The mom had filed a protection order just days before the murder.

Your latest (freezing) forecast

And J-P Dice has new model data that's suggesting it may get even colder over the next 48 hours than we thought!

We hope you'll join us for FOX6 News starting at 9. Watch us on your TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC news app.