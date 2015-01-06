Tuscaloosa police investigate armed burglary

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a burglary in which the victims were assaulted.

Police said that on Saturday, January 3, they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of 31st Street. During the first call, around 7:10 p.m., dispatchers were unable to make voice contact with the caller. Dispatchers were able to call back and speak to a complainant who reported a burglary.

When officers arrived on scene around 7:24 p.m., they learned that there were three victims. One of the victims said when they were at the apartment earlier that night, someone knocked on the door.

When the victim opened the door, he saw several people standing outside. One of the suspects asked if the victim had any weed. The victim told them no but said the suspects pushed inside the apartment. The victim said the suspects began assaulting him and the other two victims and demanded money and drugs.

The suspects took phones and personal belongings from the victims and fled. The victims told police the suspects were armed with handguns.

The suspects are all described as black males, approximately 6' and all wore hoodies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.