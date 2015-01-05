Get ready for the mid-week freeze!

Good evening from the desk of Jonathan Hardison. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on for tonight.









Murder suspect booked in Hoover



The man accused of killing a 34-year old woman in Hoover is being booked in the city jail after surrendering to authorities in Dallas County. Tonight, what we're learning about the relationship between the victim and her alleged attacker.



Beware discount vacation clubs



In the midst of this cold snap you may be tempted to join a vacation club that promises deep discounts on sunny getaways, but don't join before you see our Consumer Reports investigation exclusively tonight on Fox6 News at 10.



Join us for these stories and more starting at 9! Watch us on your TV, online at

The man accused of killing a 34-year old woman in Hoover is being booked in the city jail after surrendering to authorities in Dallas County. Tonight, what we're learning about the relationship between the victim and her alleged attacker.In the midst of this cold snap you may be tempted to join a vacation club that promises deep discounts on sunny getaways, but don't join before you see our Consumer Reports investigation exclusively tonight on Fox6 News at 10.Join us for these stories and more starting at 9! Watch us on your TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.

This brutally cold weather we're about to get into may have you reaching for the firewood or a space heater, so tonight we've got some helpful reminders reminders from fire officials on how to stay warm and safe.