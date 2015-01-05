Video: French Bulldog learns tricks at 12-weeks-old

In just a couple of days of training with positive reinforcement, this 12-week-old French Bulldog puppy, Brody Brixton, has learned a number of tricks that are absolutely adorable to watch.

YouTube user 'MeSoMiniMisa' uploaded the video on January 1 and so far the video has received over 1 million views.

According to his owner, Brody Brixton has learned how to sit, stay, down, come, shake paw, turn around, crawl, ring a bell, and is learning to weave.

Mobile users can click here to watch the video. Warning: you may find this video too cute for words!

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.



