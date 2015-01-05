Kids, don't play with bullets and hammers

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for January 5, 2015:

JEH JEH LIVE - Join More Than Conquerors Faith Church, local fitness centers and hundreds of those ready to jumpstart their health in 2015 for Ex-Your-Size 2015. Ex-Your-Size is a citywide fitness event hosted to kick-off our city and surrounding areas to a health new year. It is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Bethesda Family Life Center located at 1721 Steve Green Drive SW, Birmingham, AL 35211. This year More Than Conquerors partners with local fitness centers, expanding the citywide effort of health and fitness. The unified goal is to inform and inspire the entire community to take charge of their health through both diet and exercise. The evening includes instruction and demonstrations from local fitness facilities, membership opportunities, giveaways, lots of fun, and plenty of exercise! Make plans to be part of the live audience at the state of the art Bethesda Family Life Center. Don't miss Ex-Your-Size 2015! The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 205-322-2644.

FINEBAUM ON BOWL GAMES - Janice talked with Paul Finebaum about the college football bowl season and all of its shake-ups. The SEC West which had been a dominant force during the regular season struggled in the post season. The SEC East had troubles in the regular season but managed to pull out wins in the bowl games. Paul discusses Alabama's loss to Ohio State and Auburn's loss to Wisconsin on New Year's Day. They also discuss Florida State's loss to Oregon. And Mississippi State lost to Georgia Tech. The only remaining game is the National Championship Game between Oregon and Ohio State next Monday.

SELMA MOVIE LOCAL ACTRESS - Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for African Americans to register to vote. In 1965, Selma, Alabama, became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery. Their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Now actors David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey, Tim Roth, Carmen Ejogo, and more star in the film version of the story - Selma. Many people from Alabama got the opportunity to be an "extra" in the film. Mikeria Howard is one of the local actors picked for the film. She was cast as Denise McNair who was one of the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing. This is Mikeria's first film. Mikeria is a 5th grader at McAdory Elementary School. Mikeria's parents are Birmingham natives and both are thrilled she landed such a critical role about such an important event in Alabama's history. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. It is rated PG-13.

ASK THE GARDENER - Jimmy Rockett from Bug Juice Gardens joined us to take viewer questions about their gardens. For more information, call 205-981-1151, email jimmyrockett@att.net, or visit www.jimmyrockett.com.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Dr. Asa and Jeh Jeh work on his Transformation Tuesdays. Tune in to find out how Jeh Jeh gets fit in the new year! In Money Tuesday we look at another strategy to help you get out of debt in 2015! Is weightloss on your to-do list in 2015? Our nutritionist introduces us to the latest weightloss drug and explains the good and bad of it. In our Mommy Minute, we show you how labels can be misleading on medicine for your youngsters! Time to start thinking about your spring garden and we show you how to make your checklist for planning and preparing! New books, music, and movies head your way -- we check out the latest options! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama!