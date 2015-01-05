Brace yourself for the cold!

Blinkey the Penguin is here to warn you it's about to get really, really cold.

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We are bracing for severe cold temperatures in our viewing area. Mickey will have your updated forecast.

Severe weather and flooding struck several parts of state over the weekend. We have reports and video of the damage.

A seven-year-old survives a plane crash that claimed the life of her family in Kentucky. She may hold clues as to what brought the plane down.

The College Football Playoff will take place Monday night without an SEC team in the mix. Paul Finebaum joins us with his take at 7:30 a.m.

Clare has more on the #FreeUAB rally late Sunday.

It was an interesting year in politics in 2014. Our political analysts will look into the crystal ball on what to expect in 2015 heading into 2016 elections.

Bassmaster's champion Randy Howell of Springville will join us in the cooking segment,

