How to stay healthy in the midst of this flu outbreak

Good evening from the FOX6 Newsroom! This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at some stories we're working on tonight:

We try hard to avoid hype around here so let me assure you I double-checked these numbers before writing this: we're in the midst of the highest number of flu cases in Alabama in the last several years. Tonight John Huddleston is looking at how we got here and how you can avoid becoming another patient.

Get ready for a wet weekend

One way to avoid flu may be to stay away from cold and rain, which would mean staying inside through at least tomorrow night given the forecast J-P Dice is updating as we speak.

Helping those with autism

A new kind of identification card can give first responders important information if they are helping someone with autism. Tonight at 10, Christy Hutchings explains how this will help both groups.

We'll see you tonight starting at 9! Watch us on your TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.