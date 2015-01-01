Alabama soldier's remains return home after 70 years - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama soldier's remains return home after 70 years

Remains of WWII veteran returned to Alabama

After missing for 70 years, the remains of a World War II pilot were finally returned home today. We'll tell you the story of Major. Peyton Mathis, Jr. and we'll talk to his namesake, a nephew he never met, Peyton Mathis III.

Will Bama Win?

Crimson Tide fans are anxiously awaiting the start of the Sugar Bowl. We'll have live reports from New Orleans and Tuscaloosa as Alabama takes on Ohio State in the college playoffs.

Oh, baby!

The first baby of 2015 arrives at Brookwood Medical Center. We'll talk to the new parents about their bundle of new year's joy.

