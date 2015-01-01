Crimson Tide fans take the train to NOLA for the Sugar Bowl

"I am going to the Sugar Bowl for the very first time. Wanted to go since Bear Bryant was coaching. I'm marking this off my bucket list. I'm taking my sugar daddy to the Sugar Bowl," Betty Caffee said.

Jordan Schieble said she loves the convenience of the train.

"Certainly nice. It beats driving and having to deal with a car down there. I'm looking for a win. My step-mom goes to Ohio State so we've been talking a little trash," she said.

The trip takes about six hours.