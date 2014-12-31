Wishing you a wonderful 2015!

Happy New Year! We hope you celebrate warmly and safely tonight and make sure to have us on whether you're partying at a friend's house or snuggled up at home.

We couldn't make it to Times Square but found a great time in Gardendale. Megan Hayes will be live at 9 for the fireworks show!

Getting healthy in the new year

Losing extra weight is a top resolution for many Americans. Tonight at 10, Consumer Reports investigates whether some diet pills are safe for you to use.

Another rainy weekend?

Wes Wyatt has your latest forecast so tune in to find out what kind of gear you might need!

We'll see you tonight on Fox6 News starting at 9! Watch us on your TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.