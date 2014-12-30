Cahaba Heights Domino's raises nearly $10K for family of slain driver

"Good Morning!

Yesterday was a huge day! I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and on the behalf of my family for everyone that came out to Dominos to support my widowed mother. Words can't express our appreciation! Everyone had a smile on their face as they waited a long time for their orders. We had to shut down the phones and was not able to take anymore orders at 7PM to get caught up! The systems have never seen this much volume in the history of the store! That's since 1995!! Birmingham you rose up!

Each day it gets easier, but it's still a challenge. Our efforts in catching the murderer is still head on, as we are in revenge mode at this time. We just want justice for our family and we are praying hard we get this last piece of the puzzle solved.

Again, my sincerest appreciation and thanks to everyone that I got to see yesterday. I shook so many hands and gave so many hugs yesterday that my heart is truly humbled by you. This act of humanity is truly astonishing! A million thank you!

I'll keep you posted as the investigation is progressing, but I will tell you this (as I'm limited) things are happening folks. It's just a matter of time.

May your family be blessed today and everyday.

Much love and peace, and a prosperous New Year to you!

Jordan Hosey"