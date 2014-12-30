Cahaba Heights Domino's raises nearly $10K for family of slain d - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cahaba Heights Domino's raises nearly $10K for family of slain driver

Najeh and his grandson in an undated photo. (Source: Family) Najeh and his grandson in an undated photo. (Source: Family)
CAHABA HEIGHTS, AL (WBRC) - Domino's Pizza in Cahaba Heights has revealed how much money was raised for the family of one of the drivers who was found murdered over a week ago.

The business donated 100 percent of their sales on Monday to Najeh Masaeid's family. They raised nearly $10,000.

Employees said the support was so great they had to close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight because they ran out of food.

Masaeid was robbed and killed during a delivery at an apartment complex on December 21. No arrests have been made.

Jordan Hosey, Masaeid's daughter, posted this thank you message on her family's GoFundMe page:

"Good Morning! 

Yesterday was a huge day! I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and on the behalf of my family for everyone that came out to Dominos to support my widowed mother. Words can't express our appreciation! Everyone had a smile on their face as they waited a long time for their orders. We had to shut down the phones and was not able to take anymore orders at 7PM to get caught up! The systems have never seen this much volume in the history of the store! That's since 1995!! Birmingham you rose up! 

Each day it gets easier, but it's still a challenge. Our efforts in catching the murderer is still head on, as we are in revenge mode at this time. We just want justice for our family and we are praying hard we get this last piece of the puzzle solved. 

Again, my sincerest appreciation and thanks to everyone that I got to see yesterday. I shook so many hands and gave so many hugs yesterday that my heart is truly humbled by you. This act of humanity is truly astonishing! A million thank you! 

I'll keep you posted as the investigation is progressing, but I will tell you this (as I'm limited) things are happening folks. It's just a matter of time. 

May your family be blessed today and everyday. 

Much love and peace, and a prosperous New Year to you! 

Jordan Hosey"


Masaeid's family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help cover his funeral expenses and anything left over will go to his widow. To donate, go to http://www.gofundme.com/j7a4v0

Anyone with information on the case should call Birmingham police at 205-254-1700 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. Those with information leading to the arrest and conviction could receive a cash reward.

