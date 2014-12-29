Pizza with a purpose





The Cahaba Heights Domino's is even busier than usual because they're donating all of today's proceeds to the family of Najeh Masaeid, their driver who was found murdered over a week ago. This afternoon to talk to Masaeid's coworkers and customers about their chance to help.





New details in officer-involved shooting









Bowl Week begins!





We'll have coverage from New Orleans and Tampa as the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers prepare for their bowl games.





We hope you'll join us for these stories and more starting at 5 p.m! Watch us on air, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.









Hello from the FOX6 Newsroom! We hope you're having a good Monday and we have a look at some of the stories we're working on for you.