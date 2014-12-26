Happy Boxing Day

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

We hope you had a safe and meaningful holiday,

A fire in Center Point we are covering this morning. We have the dramatic story of people jumping from apartment homes,

A homicide at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex,

A robbery suspect in Anniston. Police need your help,

The Pope and the President share some Christmas messages,

An update on George H.W. Bush's condition,

Our retail expert will tell us where demand maybe didn't meet supply meaning good deals for you,

The Bargain Mom also joins us to alert you to where the deals are,

Mike Dubberly has another edition of Dub's Dubs at 6:52 a.m.,

A "hangover burger" at a fast food chain?

John Stamos had some Christmas surprises,

A vigil for a pizza deliveryman,

Some people steal Christmas decorations at one house to decorate their own and get caught,

Plus, Mickey will tell us how cold it's going to get this weekend or will it be a rainy weekend,

So please enjoy your new gifts with Good Day from 4:30 - 9:00 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly