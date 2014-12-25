Vigil held in memory of slain Domino's Pizza delivery driver

Friends and family of Najeh Masaeid spent Christmas night remembering their caring father, grandfather, and husband. A group gathered at the Domino's in Cahaba Heights to light candles and honor their departed loved one.

On Sunday, just before 7 p.m., Masaeid was found dead at the District of the Summit apartments. He was killed while making a pizza delivery.

"We just ask that you please come forward,” said Jordan Hosey, Masaeid's daughter. “Even if you don't think it's a big deal, it may lead to clues to find this murderer.”

Hosey remembers her father as a caring and honest man. That's why she says she has no mercy for whoever took his life.

"I just hope that we can catch this coward and get him off the street. That would be the only thing that will seal our peace and we can live with this. I know that the Lord has taught us to forgive and forget but I just, I don't feel that for him right now," she said.

Loved ones gathered Thursday night to pray and sing around the car Masaeid was driving the night he was killed. The crowd sang “Silent Night” while holding lighted candles. Hosey said it's not fair that her father was taken so soon.

"He's just such an awesome spirit,” Hosey said. “He will talk to a random stranger and make him feel so welcomed. You could have the worst day of your life and you walk in and you see him and he'll find a way to make you put your guard down."

Hosey said she knows her father is at peace. Though he's not physically with her, she says she felt him comforting her on Christmas Eve.

"I had chills. I just looked up at the sky and I was like really? You're still with me. He's fine, he's fine,” she said.

Hosey said that the Birmingham Police Department has no major leads at this point in the investigation. If you have any clues as to who might have killed Masaeid, you're asked to contact the authorities.

Masaeid's family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for his funeral expenses. To donate, go to http://www.gofundme.com/j7a4v0

Copyright 2014 WBRC. All rights reserved.