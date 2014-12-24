Police: Pizza delivery man's death may be linked to similar attack

Birmingham police are looking for the suspect who beat a pizza delivery man to death at the District at the Summit apartment complex on Sunday night.

Employees at the Dominos Pizza in Cahaba Heights are in shock after one their own was murdered while making a delivery.

The daughter of a pizza delivery driver is remembering her father one day after he was found murdered.

Daughter of pizza delivery driver says she is 'so lost' after her father's murder

Birmingham police say the killing of a pizza delivery driver at the District at the Summit apartments may be connected to another attack that happened in the same complex about a month ago.

On Sunday night, Domino's delivery man Najeh Masaeid, 63, was killed at the District at the Summit apartment complex, which is near the Summit shopping center.

Masaeid's body was found in a breezeway in the 900 block of Summit Place. Police say he had a head injury and signs of blunt force trauma.

Lt. Sean Edwards says they now believe Masaeid's killing is linked to another attack on a Papa John's delivery driver that happened two days before Thanksgiving.

The Papa John's driver's co-worker says he went to the hospital with head injuries but is going to be OK.

According to Lt. Edwards, police think a few people may have been involved in Masaeid's murder. They don't believe the suspects live at the apartment complex but they may have friends or relatives who live there.

Investigators say they have no leads and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Employees at the Papa John's on 280 say they're not going to deliver pizza to that apartment complex any longer.

It's unclear if Domino's will continue to deliver there. The manager says four people have quit because of Masaeid's death.

