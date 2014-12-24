Merry Christmas Eve!

It's Christmas Eve and Good Day Alabama wishes you a safe and Happy Holiday! Here are some of the items we are covering this morning:

Still a lot of rain covering our viewing area this morning. Mickey will give us an update on your forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Severe weather strikes the south! Heavy damage in southern Mississippi and into Louisiana. We'll have a report from Mississippi and check on damage in our state,

Also, snow in the Midwest is causing travel delays across the nation for millions of travelers,

Former President, George H.W. Bush is hospitalized. We'll have the latest on his condition,

Ariana Grande also has the talent of impersonating other singers. We'll show you that talent in the 5 a.m. hour.

Clare is live at a special Ugly Sweater Run this morning,

