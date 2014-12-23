Flooding is the new concern after strong storms move through

Good evening from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are some of the stories we're working on.





Drivers caught in nasty weather

I hope you're dry tonight while our teams are out in the field covering this big rain event that continues through the night. We've gotten several reports of flash flooding and even a couple of drivers who had to be rescued from their cars in Birmingham, Erika Gonzalez will be live with that part of the story.

Loss in Mississippi

We'll also have Josh Gauntt live from Mississippi tonight where they've been hit by at least one tornado that killed four people and injured many more.

Outrage in Fairfield

There's a lot of outrage and sympathy on Facebook for Fairfield workers who found out their paychecks won't be coming this week. More on that story at 9.

Your Christmas forecast

If there is good news, it's that we shouldn't be dealing with this kind of downpour tomorrow for the last 24 hours before Christmas, and FOX6 Meteorologist Wes Wyatt will move from tracking storms to looking ahead to your travel forecast for tomorrow.

I hope you'll join us for FOX6 News starting at 9! Watch us on your TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC news app.