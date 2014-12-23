Birmingham PD ask public for help in solving pizza delivery man's murder





Now, police say the real problem that they're having is that no one is coming forward with information. Lt. Sean Edwards said at this time they have no leads.







In addition they investigating if Sunday's homicide is linked to a robbery that happened at the same apartment complex a few weeks ago involving a Papa John's pizza delivery driver.









Meanwhile, Masaeid's friends and family attended his burial on Tuesday. His daughter, Jordan Hosey, said

We also spoke to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office today. Though we have been told by police that Masaeid was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner's office isn't confirming that. They said they will not know the exact cause of death for the next four to six weeks. Even when they determine the cause of death they will only release that information to police due to the nature of this case so as not to potentially harm the investigation. In the past 24 hours more than $66,000 has been raised in memory of Masaeid. Please visit http://www.gofundme.com/j7a4v0 if you would like to donate to the family.





And if you have any information about the case, you are urged to call police at 205-254-1700 or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.





Police are not releasing too much information about the investigation.