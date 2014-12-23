Brace for a round of strong storms this evening

Good afternoon from the desk of Janet Hall. Here are the stories we're working on for FOX6 News this evening.

Watching for rough weather

Much of central and south Alabama is under a Tornado Watch right now. FOX6 Meteorologist Wes Wyatt is tracking some strong storms approaching from Mississippi and will tell us what to expect this evening as they reach our area.

Suspicious fire at Rolando McClain's Tuscaloosa house

Tuscaloosa fire investigators are still looking into a suspicious fire that destroyed the home of NFL star and former Crimson Tide star Rolando McClain. We'll have the latest on their probe.

Community rallies for family of slain pizza delivery driver

We are also following the investigation into the murder of Najeh Musaid, the pizza delivery who was killed Sunday night at apartments near the Summit shopping center. We'll also have the latest on efforts to raise money to help his family.

Those stories and more beginning at 5 p.m. on FOX6 News. Join us on TV, online at FoxAlabamaLive.com or through the WBRC News app.