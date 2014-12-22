Daughter of pizza delivery driver says she is 'so lost' after her father's murder

Several people left messages of condolences to the family and left notes remembering Masaeid.

"I haven't seen Najeh in around 10 years, but before that I worked with him. I made the pizza, he delivered it. At times he helped me make the pizza, when I was overwhelmed. I have thought of him many times. He helped show me that hard work is what matters. I worked mornings with him, and if he was there first, he would hide and jump out and scare the crap out of me!!! So when I would get there before him, or maybe after a delivery, I would do it to him. We would laugh and laugh about it. He shared much wisdom with me about his life abroad, and here. It may seem to some he wasn't making the American Dream, but he would never give up. I hate this happened, and I hope the person or persons that did this will get what they deserve, and you don't want to know what I think that is. He was my friend and I love all my friends, and their family," wrote Ben F.