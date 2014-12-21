Domino's delivery man killed at District at the Summit apartments

Birmingham police say a Domino's pizza deliver worker was beaten to death at the District at the Summit apartments on Sunday night. Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC

Birmingham police are looking for the suspect who beat a pizza delivery man to death at the District at the Summit apartment complex on Sunday night.

Police say a Domino's delivery worker was beaten in the head with an object and died from blunt force trauma.

His body was discovered in a breezeway in the 900 block of Summit Place around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Jefferson County coroner's office identified the victim as Najeh Sulieman Masaeid, 63. Birmingham police say Masaeid is from another country.

Officials believe the apartment Masaeid was delivering the pizza to was vacant.

“This is a very nice location. We have delivery drivers all over the place, very nice, quiet, safe area. Very beautiful area. So it's kind of unusual,” Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards said.

Edwards said this was a robbery but didn't disclose how much money was stolen during the attack. He said they have no leads at this time but are working to see if a similar incident a few weeks ago is connected to this case.

Officers went door-to-door to ask residents if they heard or saw anything. No one reported hearing any gunshots and no shell casings were found at the scene.

One resident who did not want to go on camera said that the delivery man was well-known in the complex because he often delivered pizzas there.

Domino's corporate office released the following statement on Masaeid's death:

“We're horrified and saddened by this heinous act that took the life of an innocent man. We hope the police find the person responsible as quickly as possible. We have an internal charity called The Partners Foundation, which will assist his family.”

The Domino's manager at the Cahaba Heights location where Masaeid worked said all of Monday's sales will go to his family.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, more than $10,000 had been donated in three hours. The family set a goal of $25,000 for the memorial fund.