Chicken Milanese Panzanella

* Chicken (6oz) tenderized and breaded in Italian bread crum seasoning
* Yellow Grape Tomatoes
* Roma Tomatoes
* Arugala
* Mediterranean Vinaigrette
* Mediterranean Olives (sliced)
* Parmesan Cheese (grated)
* Extra Virgin Olive Oil
* Black Pepper
* Oregano
* Sea Salt
* Pickled Onion
* Grana Parmesan
[TAKE: EPCOMP]
About Romano's Kitchen Counter
* Many people are looking for a fast lunch without the fast-food experience.
* The Kitchen Counter service boasts the best of both worlds to create sit-down quality meals with fast casual prices, accommodating those on tight schedules.
* The nationwide chain is building on its legacy with new counter service ordering options, which allow the full-service restaurant to be as fast as the customer wants it to be.
* New Kitchen Counter service offers scratch-made, quality lunch options for $7 under 7 minutes, guaranteed.
* The menu features fresh salads, classic dishes-turned-sandwiches, pasta and specialty Calzonettos – handheld pockets filled with your favorite Italian ingredients and baked in a brick oven.
* Consumers are moving away from traditional dining at lunch and into the fast casual category.
* Macaroni Grill is the only significant restaurant brand offering both full-service and fast casual dining experiences.
* Menu extras include side salads, chips, breads, cookies and tiramisu.
About Romano's Macaroni Grill
* Known for its bustling open kitchen, unforgettable meals and Italian charisma.
* Macaroni Grill was created over 25 years ago to delight guests with Italian classics served in a traditional Italian kitchen environment.
* Currently 8 locations in DFW, more than 130 across this U.S. and 18 international locations * Visit MacaroniGrill.com to find a location near you
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.