As varied as news coverage can be for any journalist, it's very special for Neal to have arrived at a place where news and sports converge for some very pivotal and monumental moments.

Neal Posey joined WBRC FOX6 News on July 10, 2006 as a Photojournalist in the Tuscaloosa newsroom. It was before Mike Shula's final football season at the Capstone. Neal covered the difficult season and eventual firing of the head coach.

Later, it would lead to perhaps the biggest hire next to legendary Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in UA history as Nick Saban was named the new head coach. Posey has helped cover the remarkable dynasty of three national championships and counting. Daily practices, coaches news conferences and home football games are all his responsibility.

After football season, it's time for Bama basketball, gymnastics - another dynasty, baseball and softball. If you've watched highlights of any of these sporting events, chances are Neal has captured it.

By now, it would appear to be just a sports position; however Neal also covers news and was promoted to Videojournalist in 2009.

The 2001 Troy University graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism developed his news chops at Montgomery's WAKA CBS 8, Dothan's ABC 18 and statewide Alabama Public Television in Montgomery where he was plucked away to WBRC during coverage of Siegelman and Scrushy trial.

Responsibilities now include civic and county coverage of Tuscaloosa and west Alabama. When not consumed with football and other sports at this little sports mecca, Neal's news feature packages can be seen on FOX6's nightly newscasts. Most memorable news events were helping video the conviction of former Mayor Larry Langford and the live team coverage which he's credited with an Associated Press Award. And, he will never forget literally surviving the April 27th tornado after taking a direct hit at the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency office. Fred Hunter and Neal hunkered down under a stairwell as the roof was lifted completely off the facility. The following wall-to-wall coverage of the city picking up the pieces will forever link Neal to the city.

A unique place offering opportunity to make a career covering sports, news and weather, Neal is proud to call Tuscaloosa home. In fact, he even asked Tuscaloosa native Lauren Wheat to be his wife with the help of Big Al and Bama cheerleaders on Tide and Tigers Today - a live statewide sports show anchored by WBRC's own Rick Karle. His lovely wife Lauren said, "Of course!" and they were married at Northridge Baptist Church in nearby Northport on July 26, 2014.

Now that Neal is off the market, he is looking forward to covering more news and sports in Tuscaloosa and believes he has the best position at the station. Okay, second only to Fred Hunter and his Absolutely Alabama beat.